Ronald James (Jim) Bartelson of Anita died July 7, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
Ronald James Bartelson was born on Oct. 11, 1941 in Harlan, to Ronald LeRoy Bartelson and Cecil Gladys (McDowell) Bartelson. He attended country school near Fiscus, until eighth grade and then graduated from Irwin-Kirkman in 1960. He continued his education at Iowa State majoring in Ag Ed where he graduated in 1963. Jim started his teaching career at Cylinder, where he taught Vocational Ag. until 1965 after which time he began teaching in Atlantic for the next two years. Because of his love for farming an opportunity to begin farming came and he rented a seed corn farm for three years. Jim then bought a farm south of Anita on which he still lived. He loved his dairy cows and built a parlor and milked until 2008 when he retired.
Jim was married to Luella Maye Tryon on June 2, 1963. To this marriage they had two daughters, Rhonda in 1965 and Terri in 1973 and adopted a son, Brian in 1970.
He served on many dairy boards over the years. Jim served on the local dairy co-op, and eventually it became Mid-Am co-op, then after more consolidation it became Dairy Farmers of America. He then served on the Iowa Division of DFA for over 20 years. Also, while serving on this board Jim was elected to serve on the Adept Board which was the co-op PAC board ultimately resulted in him becoming President of this board requiring numerous trips to Washington, D.C. He was also appointed to the National Dairy Board which he served for one term.
Jim was elected to serve on the local Farmer's Co-op in Anita where he was President for several years. He also served on the Cass County Farm Bureau board representing Lincoln township.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Atlantic and has been on the board where he served as moderator.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Luella; three children, Rhonda (Tom) Mock of Grimes,, Brian (Beth Fegenbush) Bartelson, of Blair, Neb., and Terri (John) Hohenberger of Grimes,; nine grandchildren, Megan (Alex) Covington, of Pleasant Hill,, Ryan Marx, Corey Marx (Jasmine Stansbury) of Des Moines, Derek and Danny Hohenberger of Grimes,, Bailey, Olivia, Kirstin, and Bridgette of Blair, eb.E; one great-granddaughter, Lydia Rose Covington of Pleasant Hill; brother, Allyn (Beverly) Bartelson of Irwin; one sister, Carol Nelson of Batavia;, one sister-in-law, Pat Papenheim of Des Moines, IA and one brother-in-law, Jim Tryon of Aurora, Colo., and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Cecil Bartelson, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Jim and Lucile Tryon, two brothers-in-laws, Leon Nelson and Merlin Papenheim, and one sister-in-law, Evonne Tryon.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 13 at the First Baptist Church at 710 Walnut Street in Atlantic followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita with lunch at the Anita Community Center.
The family has requested that masks be worn for the visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Anita Fire Department, Anita Library, or the First Baptist Church in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jim's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.