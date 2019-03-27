Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Kline. View Sign

Ronald Jay Kline, 75, of Anita, passed on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Ron was born on March 7, 1944 in rural Anita. He is the son of Chester and Edith (Knudson) Kline. Ron passed after complications from a brief battle with cancer. Ronald married Jane Matheny on Oct. 26, 1969 in Maryville, Mo.

Ron is survived by his wife and love of his life Jane of 50 years, his two sons Kyle (Kim) and Kasey (Ann). He is also survived by his grand children Kelsea, Brandon, Alexis, Keaton, Cassie, Kenna and a great grand child Adrian, his sister Doris Heisted and brother Alan Kline. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Delbert, Daryl, Duane and Larry.

Ron retired from the Iowa Department of Transportation where he had worked in both Cedar Rapids and Atlantic. He spent his retirement years with Jane at his home the farm where he was born and raised. He took pride in caring for the farm, he enjoyed woodworking and building projects. Ron was a busy active man who enjoyed mowing, collecting hammers and spending his time outside working in his man cave. One of Ron's greatest joys were connecting with his children and grand children however he could even through distance. Ron was a simple, caring gentle man and he cared greatly about all those he had in his life and his sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Ronald chose cremation and his wishes were for his ashes to be kept on the farm. No funeral services are planned but a celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced to family and friends. Memorials or condolences may be sent to family at 54244 730th Street Anita, Iowa 50020.

