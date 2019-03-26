Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie L. Paulsen. View Sign

Ronnie Lynn Paulsen, 74, of Anita, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Caring Acres Nursing & Rehab in Anita.

Ronnie was born March 18, 1945, to Henry J. and Annabell (Anderson) Paulsen in Cass County. He attended country school and the Anita Community Schools until his senior year, when he left to help his dad with the farm.

He entered the US Army on Jan. 3, 1968, at Fort Lewis, Wash. He served in Viet Nam for one year and was discharged on Aug. 13, 1969.

He worked in the KS feed yard and then farmed. He worked at Loren Squires and also at the Anita and Stuart Sale Barns and the Wiota/Anita Elevator.

He was a lifelong resident of Cass County and he was a confirmed member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Anita.

In retirement Ronnie enjoyed driving his pickup. He loved to watch horse races including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes and along with that he watched rodeos, especially bull riding. He enjoyed 4-H. He loved spending time with his special little ones, Logan Paulsen, Adaline Paulsen, Knox Paulsen and Kash Paulsen.

Those preceding Ronnie in death were his parents, Henry J. and Annabell Paulsen; brother/sister-in-law, Norman (Verda) Paulsen; sister/brother-in-law, Marian (Albert) Johnston; brothers, Lloyd Paulsen and Darryl Paulsen, sister, Judy Paulsen; and brother-in-law, Ronald Avey; brother-in-law, Don Hilyard; and niece, Lynette Paulsen.

Surviving Ronnie are his brothers, Larry (Marilyn) Paulsen of Brayton, Roger (Carolyn) Paulsen of Hills Burrow, Texas, and Kevin (Connie) Paulsen of Anita; sister, Connie (Darrel) Avey Rathe of Basehor, Kan., step-sister, Marilyn Hilyard of Cumberland; as well as nieces, nephews, and great-nieces/nephews.

Visitation with family will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 28, at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Anita.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 29, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Anita. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Anita, with military honors.

In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the family for later designation.

Hockenberry Funeral Home in Anita, is in charge of the arrangements.

1003 Main Street

Anita , IA 50020

