Rosalie L. Davis, 94, of Audubon, died March 12, 2019 at her home in Audubon
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be on March 17 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon from 2 to 5 p.m.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
