Rose Ann Larsen Poldberg, 90, of Kimballton, died June 14, 2020 at the Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Service will be held Thursday, June 18 at 11 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton. Inurnment will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Kimballton.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

