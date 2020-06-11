Rosemary Davidson, 81, of Seymour, formerly of Atlantic, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Lutheran Community Home. She was born in Atlantic, to the late Weimer and Catherine (Wesack) Pearson.
Due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions, private family prayer services will be conducted by Voss & Sons Funeral Service at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Dudleytown (2174 S CR 750 E, Seymour, Ind.) on Friday, June 12 at 7 p.m. with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Masks are mandatory within the church.
Funeral services will be conducted by Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home (1804 East Seventh Street, Atlantic, 50022) at First Lutheran Church (40139 Memphis Rd., Wiota) on Tuesday, June 16 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a committal service at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Family and friends may call at Hockenberry Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Although born in Atlantic, Rosemary was raised in Anita and graduated as co-Valedictorian of Anita High School in 1956. On Dec. 28, 1958 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Anita, Rosemary married the love of her life, Verne Davidson; he preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2013. Rosemary was a school teacher for 38 years and touched many lives along the way. She served as the third grade teacher at Jackson Elementary in Atlantic for two years and then taught second grade at Cumberland Massena Elementary for 36 years before retiring in 2000. She said that she taught the second grade because she couldn't do the math above that level. Rosemary went to school early in the mornings to do crossword puzzles with Gayle. She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to garden, loved her cats, feed the birds (especially cardinals), a good cook and an avid reader. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma teacher organization and BPW professional woman's organization. When Rosemary moved to the Lutheran Community Home, she was known to lead the people who sat at her table in songs to pass the time. Rosemary especially loved spending time with her family and cherished the time spent together. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Reverend Kenneth (Alice) Davidson, Roger (Phuong) Davidson; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Wright.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, John Pearson; and sister and brother-in-law, Clifford and Barbara Fries.
Memorials may be written to First Wiota Lutheran Church, Emanuel Lutheran Church or Lutheran Community Home, in care of Voss & Sons Funeral Service.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.