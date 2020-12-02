1/1
Rosie Hansen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosie Hansen, 81, of Atlantic, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
Rosie Irene Hansen was born Sept. 23, 1939, in Glenwood, and adopted by Henry and Beulah (Schoonober) Lilienthal.
She attended school in Exira and graduated from the Exira High School.
She married Allan Hansen on Nov. 23, 1958, in Atlantic.
Rosie was a hard-working farmwife helping in every aspect of the farming needs. She was a member of the Brayton Lutheran Church, the BPO DOES and the Red Hat Ladies.
Rosie and Allan loved to travel, go to farm shows, and fairs. They especially loved to be around the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding Rosie in death were her daughter, Barb Walters and her husband Steve; her parents, Henry and Beulah Lilienthal; her sister, Lucille Reed and her husband Dick of Arizona; and a brother, Bob Lewis.
Rosie's husband Allan, survived her by 10 days, passing away on Dec. 1, 2020.
Those left to cherish the memories made with Rosie are a son, Bruce (LeeAnn) Hansen of Atlantic; a daughter, Sonya (Tom) Gaines of Atlantic; grandchildren, Stephanie (Andy) Kloewer of Atlantic, Nicole (Jerry) Chapman of Atlantic, Kim Gaines (fiancé Jeff Costello) of Bellevue, Neb., Christina (Greg) Wilke of Atlantic, Brett (Shelby) Hansen of Council Bluffs, Melissa Walters of Harlan, Brian Walters of Ottumwa,, and Laura Walters (special friend, Jessie Jackson)of Lancaster, Mo.; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank (Linda) Altiemier of Reasnor, IA and Larry (Barb) of Omaha, Neb.
Public viewing and visitation, without family present, will be from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A private family graveside will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
State mandates only allow 15 people in a public setting at any given time, social distancing must be followed, and masks are mandatory.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved