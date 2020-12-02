Rosie Hansen, 81, of Atlantic, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
Rosie Irene Hansen was born Sept. 23, 1939, in Glenwood, and adopted by Henry and Beulah (Schoonober) Lilienthal.
She attended school in Exira and graduated from the Exira High School.
She married Allan Hansen on Nov. 23, 1958, in Atlantic.
Rosie was a hard-working farmwife helping in every aspect of the farming needs. She was a member of the Brayton Lutheran Church, the BPO DOES and the Red Hat Ladies.
Rosie and Allan loved to travel, go to farm shows, and fairs. They especially loved to be around the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding Rosie in death were her daughter, Barb Walters and her husband Steve; her parents, Henry and Beulah Lilienthal; her sister, Lucille Reed and her husband Dick of Arizona; and a brother, Bob Lewis.
Rosie's husband Allan, survived her by 10 days, passing away on Dec. 1, 2020.
Those left to cherish the memories made with Rosie are a son, Bruce (LeeAnn) Hansen of Atlantic; a daughter, Sonya (Tom) Gaines of Atlantic; grandchildren, Stephanie (Andy) Kloewer of Atlantic, Nicole (Jerry) Chapman of Atlantic, Kim Gaines (fiancé Jeff Costello) of Bellevue, Neb., Christina (Greg) Wilke of Atlantic, Brett (Shelby) Hansen of Council Bluffs, Melissa Walters of Harlan, Brian Walters of Ottumwa,, and Laura Walters (special friend, Jessie Jackson)of Lancaster, Mo.; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank (Linda) Altiemier of Reasnor, IA and Larry (Barb) of Omaha, Neb.
Public viewing and visitation, without family present, will be from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A private family graveside will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
State mandates only allow 15 people in a public setting at any given time, social distancing must be followed, and masks are mandatory.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.