Russell Howard Finnell, 62, of Walnut, died Jan. 24, 2020, at his home in Walnut. He was born Dec. 8, 1957, in Creston.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. at the Weirich Cemetery, south of Lyman. Visitation with the family will be at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m.. The funeral procession to the cemetery will leave the funeral home at approximately 10:40 a.m. Lunch with the family will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, immediately following the services at the cemetery.
Survivors include his wife Kristy of Walnut.
Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 29, 2020