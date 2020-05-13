Russell L. Steffens
Russell L. Steffens, 65, of Atlantic, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence in Atlantic.

A graveside service will be held at the Southlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, in Atlantic, on Saturday, May 16 at 11 a.m.

Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
