Ruth A. Brown, 92, of Des Moines, formerly of Anita, and most recently of Redfield, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Edencrest at Riverwoods in Des Moines.
Ruth was born May 26, 1927, in Letts, to Glen and Blanche (Lamb) Plowman.
She was married to Bruce Brown Dec. 21, 1946, in Centerville. They lived and worked in Iowa and Illinois before retiring to Redfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, on Dec. 24, 2011.
Ruth is survived by her children, Rita Brown, Natalie Brown, Nathan (Kathy) Brown, Lindy Brown and Pat (Dan) Carnahan; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; five sisters; two brothers; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Visitation with family will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the American Legion Building in Redfield.
Private graveside services will be held at Eureka Center Cemetery in rural Adair at a later date.
Memorials may be designated to Hilltop Chapel in Redfield or to Hospice of the Midwest in Johnston.
Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left to www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2019