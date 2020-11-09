Ruth Fowble, 94, formerly of Atlantic, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Community Care Center in Stuart.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Audubon and Stuart Fire Departments.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ruth's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.