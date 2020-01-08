|
Ruth LeAnn Richter, 82, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1,2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital.
Ruth was born on Oct. 11, 1937, the daughter of Omar J. and Merle Marie (Turner) Huffman. She lived in Missouri until moving to Oakland, after her parents passed away. She graduated from Oakland High School in 1955. Following graduation, she moved to Atlantic and began working at Walnut Grove. While there, she met her future husband, Donald Eugene Richter. The couple married on May 26, 1962, and over the next eight years Ruth's dream of being the mother of six children came true. In 1966, two honorary daughters were added to the family when they opened their home to nieces Leanne and Cindy. Don and Ruth started their family while living in Atlantic, later moving to Wiota and Des Moines. They returned to make Atlantic their home in 1975. Ruth was a homemaker for many years, and as her children grew older, she also found work outside the home. She was employed by several local businesses, including Court Collections and Bowers Bakery.
Ruth found her creative outlet in sewing and crocheting. Most evenings she could be found at home, in her chair, working on a commissioned project, or something that was destined to be a gift for a friend or family member. Whichever it was, Ruth was meticulous in her work. If she wasn't in her chair, Ruth could be found in the kitchen, cooking or baking one of the many dishes that her family loved. She was a wonderful cook, and many happy memories were created around her kitchen table. Every year Ruth looked forward to watching the girl's Iowa High School State Basketball Tournament. She was an avid Elvis fan and loved to receive any Elvis-themed gift. Ruth was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Friends of the Library, and was a proud sister of Atlantic BPOE Does #23, where she held various offices over the years, including President and secretary, and once was honored as Doe of the Year.
But family was Ruth's first priority. Her world revolved around those she loved. She was always available to listen, console, advise, or share a laugh. A visit from a family member would bring a smile that lit up the room. She was always happiest surrounded by her family, and she found many ways to convey her love for them.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Richter of Atlantic, and Regina Richter of Omaha, Neb.; sons Gary (Sally) Richter, Jon (Lee Schipull) Richter, and Phil (Shawnell) Richter, all of Atlantic; special nieces, Leanne Belcher of Atlantic, and Cindy Blair of Wiota; grandchildren, Gregory (Jess Stein) Richter, Jessica Richter, Lydia (Ian) Goehring, AJ Richter, Harison Richter, Kale (Kayla) Richter, and Callie Richter; honorary grandchildren, Lynette and Nathan Marr, and Macey and D.J. Blair; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Alexis, Bristol, Gage, Jovi, Jenner, Grey, Bailey, Tinley and Winter; brothers-in-law, Bill Richter, Bernald "Jr." (Ruth) Richter and Ron (Norma) Dant; sisters-in-law, Mardell Richter, Roxanne Richter, Ellen Richter, and Barb Sisler; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Omar and Merle Huffman; husband, Don Richter; son, Jeff Richter; great-grandson, Liam Goehring; sisters, Helen Dant and Norma Zentmire; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Roger) Power and Ellen Richter; brothers-in-law, Larry Richter, Tom Richter, Ron Richter, and Dick Sisler.
A Rosary service will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5 at Roland Funeral Home, followed by a BPOE Does Memorial Service. Visitation with the family present will be held from 6 – 8 p.m., Sunday also at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 6 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. Burial will be in the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church or the Atlantic BPOE Does #23.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ruth's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 8, 2020