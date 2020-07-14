1/
Ruth Maxine Hansen
Ruth Maxine Hansen, 95, of Port Angeles, Wash., formerly of Audubon and Exira, died July 8, 2020 at the Olympic Memorial Hospital in Port Angeles, Wash.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 18 at 11 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. Family visitation will be on Friday, July 17 at Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 14, 2020.
