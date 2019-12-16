|
|
Ruth Newberg, age 86, of Atlantic, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 13, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic. Ruth was born June 2, 1933, the daughter of Floyd and Cecil (Rupp) Ackerman. She graduated from Villisca High School in 1950. That same year, she also became the homecoming queen.
Ruth married the love of her life, Roy Newberg, on June 9, 1951, at the United Methodist Church in Clarinda. Roy and Ruth lived in a few towns for a short period of time, prior to their last move to Atlantic, where they settled. Ruth worked for Publisher News and Partners Insurance in Atlantic, however, the majority of her working career was being employed at the Cass County Treasurer's Office.
Prior to Roy's passing in 2014, Ruth and Roy loved to travel. Ruth carried many qualities, from being a talented quilter, to being a succulent baker. She also enjoyed the love of being outdoors, which made gardening and fishing even more pleasurable for her. But with all of her talents and hobbies, her all-time favorite activity was being with her family.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Roy; son, Michael; sister, Hazel Taylor; and brother, Everett Ackerman.
She is survived by her two children, son, Pat (Denise) Newberg of Oakland, and daughter Sheila (Kendal) Kunze of Lewis; her grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Newberg of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jodi (Chris) Eakin of Omaha, Neb., Brett (Brandie) Newberg of Norwalk, Elizabeth (Josh) Behnken of Atlantic, Zach (Laura) Newberg of Polk City, Jordan (Olivia) Newberg of Atlantic, and Nick Newberg of Noblesville, Ind.; 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Laverne (Karen) Ackerman of Atlantic; and brother-in-law, Ray (Charlotte) Newberg.
A family graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Arlington Cemetery in Villisca. A memorial service will then take place also on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic, with Reverend Dean McPherson officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the family to be used per Ruth's wishes.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 16, 2019