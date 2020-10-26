Samuel "Sam" James Possumato, 86, of Atlantic, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in his home.
The son of Salvatore and Concetta Morone Possumato, he was born Jan. 25, 1934 in Altoona, Pa., where he grew up. His parents came by month-long ship voyages from Italy, in their youth, and met in the US. As a young man, Sam worked in a steel mill in McKeesport, Pa. Sam was united in marriage to Louise Heverly on June 11, 1955 in Altoona, Pa. With prompting of extended family to join them, he and Louise took their own family to Cleveland, Ohio where he was employed by GM. Sometime after their move, he went to work for Gould Bearing Company. Though he left high school to work at a young age, his love for knowledge and excellence in his work caused him to continue to pursue both and he climbed the company ladder, reaching supervisory and training levels. After traveling to Atlantic for two years to facilitate trainings, he was permanently transferred to Atlantic in 1981. He retired in March of 1996 from the plant more recently known as MAHLE. After retirement, he drove a school bus for the Atlantic Community School District for ten years. Sam was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church; he was always willing to volunteer for the church. His hobbies included gardening, fishing and swimming. He had a tremendous love for music, especially the accordion; he took lessons for a few years in the early 60's, inspired by Myron Floren of the Lawrence Welk Show. He will be remembered for his good sense of humor and Louise says, "He's sweet!"
Sam's survivors include his wife, Louise; four daughters: Linda Evans, Diana (Tom) Street, Carol (John) Garrett and Julie (Kelly) Holmes, a sister-in-law, Ruth Zakutney of Hookstown, Pa., two brothers-in-law: George (Maggie) of Conway, S.C. and Ray (Mary Kay) Heverly of Beloit, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters: Mary (Nick) Pasquino, Josephine (Joe) Martino, Gloria Possumato; brother Dan Possumato; two brothers who died prior to Sam's birth: Vincent at age 7 and Joey as a toddler; several brothers-and sisters-in-law: Willis Heverly, Irl Heverly, Nona Pearl (Clair) Rutter, Florence Heverly, Ethel Heverly, Miriam (Joe) Meraglio, Ben Heverly.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 5 – 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Roland Funeral Home. A Rosary service will be held at 6:45 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. Burial will be at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic.
The family is requesting face masks to be worn at the visitation and service and that social distancing guidelines be carefully followed. Sam's Mass of Christian Burial will be available via livestream at https://sspeterpaulandmary.org.
