Sandra Miller
Sandra Miller, 80, of Atlantic, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 28 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Open visitation will begin at 8 a.m., Saturday until the time of the service; no visitation with the family present is planned. Due to current guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sandra's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 25, 2020.
