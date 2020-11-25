Sandra Miller, 80, of Atlantic, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 28 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Open visitation will begin at 8 a.m., Saturday until the time of the service; no visitation with the family present is planned. Due to current guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
