Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Adair
804 5th Street
Adair, IA 50002
641-742-3850
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Casey, IA
Sandra Sue Shell

Sandra Sue Shell Obituary
Sandra Sue Shell, 66, of Casey, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home in Casey.
Public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday, April 6 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Casey. The funeral home is following the CDC guidelines of 10 people or less in the building at a time.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Dalmanutha Cemetery in Casey.
Hockenberry Family Care in Adair is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020
