Scott Krauth, 51, of Grimes, formerly of Massena, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home.
Open Visitation will be held at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena on Friday, July 24 from 3 to 8 p.m. The family will greet friends at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena on Friday, July 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced. Private interment will be held at Victoria Township Cemetery, south of Massena. Memorials may be directed to the Scott Krauth Memorial Fund to be established by the family.
Survivors include his mother, Earlene Krauth of Massena.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements.