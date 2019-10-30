|
Sharon K. Breckerbaumer, 80, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4 at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Immediately following the service, the family invites you to join them for a time of visitation and a light supper at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club. A private family burial will be held prior to the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sharon's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 30, 2019