|
|
Sept. 16, 1945-Oct. 18, 2019
Sharon K. Sorrells, daughter of John and Margaret (Gessert) McLaughlin, was born on Sept. 16, 1945 in Walnut. She attended Walnut Schools and graduated with the class of 1963, where she was a member of the high school basketball team.
Sharon met Norman Sorrells and they were united into marriage on Nov. 30, 1963 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Walnut. The two made their home in Omaha, Neb. from 1965 -2005 where Sharon worked for the Harry A. Koch Insurance Company and ended her career as Vice President of the business. They would come back to Walnut frequently to visit family, but later came back to retire in Walnut. She loved Star Gazer Lillies, Red Geraniums, and riding bikes with Norm during their early years in Walnut. She loved keeping up with friends and family through Facebook.
Sharon passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan having attained the age of 74 years, one month and two days.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret; siblings, Sonny, Maxine and Virginia; sisters-in-law Cathy McLaughin, Kris McLaughin and Peg McLaughin.
She is survived by her husband Norm Sorrells of Walnut, siblings: Bob (Jan) McLaughlin of Omaha, Neb., Red McLaughlin of Walnut, Ray McLaughlin of Walnut, Arlene (Ed) Andersen of Rochester, Minn., Ed McLaughlin of Fremont, Neb., Joe (Mary) McLaughlin of Mission, Texas, Marge (Wade) Crow of Omaha, Neb. and Bill Cunningham of Eagan, Minn.; mother-in-law Norma Roberts of Atlantic; several nieces and nephews; great and great-great nieces and nephews and many friends.
An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Walnut with Celebrants Rev. Seth Owusu and Rev. Thomas Dooley. Casket bearers were Pat McLaughlin, Fran McLaughlin, Rich McLaughlin, Eddie McLaughlin, Wade McLaughlin, Brad McLaughlin, Johnny McLaughlin, and Reagan Cox.
Interment was held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Walnut.
Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca were in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 30, 2019