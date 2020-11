Sherwin Gene Sunderman, lifelong Cass County resident, died Tuesday, Nov, 10, 2020 at the Griswold Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, south of Lyman.Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic is caring for Sherwin's family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.