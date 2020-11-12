Sherwin Gene Sunderman, lifelong Cass County resident, passed Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Griswold Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Sherwin was the son of Joseph Andrew and Louise Catherine (Schaaf) Sunderman. He was born May 28, 1931 in rural Cass County near Lyman. He was a few minutes older than his twin brother, Sheldin Dean Sunderman.
He attended country school in Noble Township, Cass County. He later graduated from Griswold High School in 1951. He was baptized and confirmed in the St. John's Evangelical Church, near Lyman. He and his family were lifelong members.
As a young boy, he worked after school and on weekends with Otto Muller at the Muller Hatchery. After high school, he worked full time for Otto and Willard Muller as a farm laborer. Then later working for Kent, Gary and Wendell Muller. He worked for the Muller Family for over 75 years. He was a valued employee.
For many many years, Sherwin enjoyed traveling with his father and brother, Elwin. They vacationed all over the United States, including Hawaii and Canada. In recent years, he moved to the Griswold Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in the assisted living facility. Once there, he enjoyed getting reacquainted with old school classmates and visiting with his cousin Luella who lived down the hall. He was able to take weekly outings with cousins: Colleen and Luella, and her daughter, Vickie. He spent many hours putting puzzles together and watching old westerns on T.V. He was always glad to have visitors.
Sherwin was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Waneta and Joan Sunderman; and brothers, Elwin and Sheldin Sunderman, who died in infancy.
The survivors include: cousins, Colleen Sunderman, Luella Lassen, Vickie Kyle, Kathy (Richard) Linfor, Denise Hildebrand, Sherry (Jay) Brown, Lynn (Pat) Schaaf, and other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, south of Lyman.
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic is caring for Sherwin's family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.