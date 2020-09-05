Shirley Ann (Bennett) Kinen, 82, of Largo, Fla., and formerly of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Seasons of Belleair in Belleair, Fla.
Shirley was born June 11, 1938, in Sioux City. At the age of 6 months, she was adopted by Stanley and Inger (Jensen) Bennett. They lived in Ames, Wiota, and then moved to Atlantic. She attended and graduated from the Atlantic High School in 1956.
On May 4, 1957, Shirley married Eugene Kinen at the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.
Shirley worked as a telephone operator for 20 years. After that, she worked in food service at the Atlantic High School until her retirement.
She was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. Shirley was a Cub Scout leader, a Girl Scout Leader, and a member of the DOES, serving as president in 1994.
Shirley loved to paint and write poetry. She always had a smile on her face and she never met a stranger. Every day when the children would come home from school, if Mom were not home, she could be found having coffee or tea with the neighbor ladies. She had ice cream and chocolate every day. Shirley had a Kewpie doll collection that she was very proud of, although it scared the granddaughters. She also loved musicals (movies) and one of her and Eugene's favorite was Sister Act.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Inger Bennett; her parents-in-law, William and Gladys Kinen; her husband, Eugene; a son, David; and a sister, Barbara Fay.
Shirley is survived by two sons, Doug (Gwen) Kinen of Indian Rocks Beach, Fla., and Dennis (Judy) Kinen of Council Bluffs; a daughter, Diana (Gerhard) Marburg of Atlantic; four grandchildren, Alexis Kline of Des Moines, Allison Robinson of Des Moines, Megan (Alex) Smith of Germany and Erin Kinen (Dan Jennings) of Des Moines; three great-grandchildren; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic with private family burial in SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, Iowa. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com