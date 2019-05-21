Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Lindsey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Shirley Ann Lindsey– 84 of Knoxville, Tenn. She departed this life and entered into her heavenly home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, MGySgt. Charles Lindsey; parents, James and Ethel Gaines; brothers, Robert and James Gaines; and sister, Velma Gaines Hair. She is survived by her, daughter and son in law, Kathy and Rev. William Rimmer; grandson, Justin Rimmer; great grandchildren; Brent and Joe Godby, Rylan and Rowan Campbell; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Life Care Center of Jefferson City for the extraordinary care, concern, and the love that was shown to Shirley and her family during this difficult time.The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 20 at Bridges Funeral Home with a service to follow with Rev. Doug Jennings officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at Bridges Funeral Home to go in procession to East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at Lyons View for a 11:30 a.m. graveside service with Andy Lindsey, Timothy Lindsey, Christopher Lindsey, Daniel Ancil, Larry Lindsey, and Kent Milsaps serving as pall bearers and Steve Freeman, David Huff, Steve Rimmer, and Justin Rimmer serving as honorary pall bearers.In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Shirley to Grants Chapel UMC, 510 Hart Rd, Dandridge, Tenn. 37725, George Street UMC, 1340 George Ave, Jefferson City, Tenn, 37760, or any church of your choice. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tenn. 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 21, 2019

