Obituary



Open visitation will be from 8 a.m., until time of visitation with the family present, Monday, April 22 at Roland Funeral Home. The family will be present from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 23 at the Evangelical Free Church in Atlantic. Burial will be held at the Massena Center Cemetery, north of Massena.

Memorials may be made to the family for designation at a later date.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Shirley's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

