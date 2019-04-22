Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Warne. View Sign

Shirley Warne, 85, of Atlantic, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Shirley Ann Bissell, the daughter of Charles Steven and Gertrude A. (Gordon) Bissell, was born on March 30, 1934, near Cumberland. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Cumberland High School in 1950. On Jan. 28, 1951, she was united in marriage to Marvin D. Steffens. Four daughters, Cindy, Judy, Terri and Eileen, were born to this union. Shirley was united in marriage to Kendal C. Warne, Sr. on Feb. 14, 1983, in Westphalia.

Shirley was employed in the Treasurer's Office at the Cass County Courthouse for 14 years. She was Deputy Treasurer, before her retirement on Dec. 14, 1994. She served on the Library Board from 1992-2000 and represented the 2nd Ward on City Council for from 2000 - 2003. Shirley was a longtime member of the BPO Does; holding the office of President in 1979. She was also a member of a quilting club and the Red Hat Ladies. Her love for antiques and auctions led her to see what treasures she might find many Thursday nights. Shirley and Kendal looked forward to spending time at their cabin with family and friends. The couple also attended many of Kendal's Iowa Firemen Conventions where they met many lifelong friends. The outside of her home was always full of color with her well-tended flower gardens; which she took great pride in. In her quieter moments, she often picked up her quilting or crochet work. Shirley was an avid reader; always having a novel at her fingertips.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Cindy Turk of Dayton, Ohio, Judy Andersen of Atlantic, Terri Ehrman of Omaha, Neb., and Eileen (Bruce) Horrie of Plano, Texas; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Farrell, Staci Adkins, Owen (Kate) Turk, Brian (Megan) Andersen, Daniel Andersen, Sarah (Isaac Gaines) Andersen, Melissa (Jim) Johnson, James (Lisa Pedersen) Ehrman, Cody (Kara) Lee, and Kaitlyn Lee; step-children, Kendal "Gus" Warne, Jr. (Jane Studer) of Atlantic and Jennifer (Gary) McConnell of Council Bluffs; and sister, Audrey Nielsen. Shirley and Kendal together had 14 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded death by her parents, Charles and Gertrude Bissell; husband, Kendal C. Warne, Sr., son-in-law, Bruce A. Ehrman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marvin (Ethel) Bissell, Virgil (Maudie) Bissell, and Earl (Irene) Bissell; sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Don) Drager; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Nielsen.

Open visitation will be from 8 a.m., until time of visitation with the family present, Monday, April 22 at Roland Funeral Home. The family will be present from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, at the Evangelical Free Church in Atlantic; with Pastor Don McLean officiating. Burial will be held at the Massena Center Cemetery, north of Massena.

Memorials may be made to the family for designation at a later date.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Shirley's family and her arrangements.

