Stephen Wheatley, 64, of Clarinda, formerly of Atlantic, entered into peace Thursday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Westridge Care & Rehab Center, Clarinda. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at J. Bruners 117 North 15th Street in Clarinda, 2 p.m., Sunday, March 3. Memorials may be directed to Stephen Wheatley memorial.

Stephen Lester Wheatley was born June 11, 1954 in Atlantic, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital to Gerald Wheatley and Agnes Colleen (Gutenfelder) Wheatley. He grew up in Cass County and graduated from Cumberland Massena High School with the class of 1972. Following his graduation, he attended IWCC Mechanical Tech program in Clarinda, Iowa. In October, 1977, he was united in marriage to Laurie Whitaker and welcomed Laurie's daughter, Dawn. Two children were born to this union, Kipp and Emily.

After college, Stephen worked at his father's business, Wheatley Manufacturing. It was here that he was a skilled welder and painter. Wheatley Manufacturing sold bale trailers and bale forks and other farm equipment. Stephen and his dad enjoyed attending fairs to promote the business and his love of fairs grew even stronger. He and the kids would stay at the Iowa State Fair all 10 days each year and camp. He loved the Iowa State Fair. Along with welding, he had an entrepreneur spirit and had several businesses in his life.

Stephen had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest.

Preceding Stephen in death were his parents, Gerald Wheatley and Colleen Wheatley.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Kipp Wheatley and wife Samantha of Shenandoah, and their children, Halle, Hayden, Hope and Bentley; daughter, Emily Akers and husband Joe of Clarinda, and their children, Bailey, Hannah, Morgan, Maxx, Roman and Wheatley; step daughter Dawn Wake and family of College Springs; brother, Rick Wheatley and wife Peg of Massena; sister, Jody Young and husband Frank of Avoca; other relatives and friends.

