Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Becker. View Sign



Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 1 at Harvest Vineyard Church, 320 South 17th St. Ames. Burial will be at the Atlantic Cemetery at a later date.

Steven King Becker was born Oct. 28, 1951 in Atlantic, the son of Fredrick J (Ted) Becker and Pearl Lillian (Gearheart) Becker. Steve attended Lincoln School in Atlantic and later lived at the Glenwood State School, Glenwood. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, participating in the Special Olympics and listening to Johnny Cash and Tony Orlando albums.

Steve is survived by his 10 siblings: Bethany (Daniel) Meyer of Gilbert, Jeffrey Becker (Sharon) of Ames, Cameron Sims of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Trenton Becker (Tina) of Gilbert, Treynor Becker (Carrie) of Charles City, Tiffany Becker of Raleigh, N.C., Trimble Becker of Washington D.C., K.C. Becker of Washington D.C., Benton Becker (Mica) of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Coey Becker of Washington, D.C; nieces and nephews: Mindan Lytle (Meyer), Mikade, Dani and Bret Meyer, Andrea and Zach Becker, Storm and Cairo Sims, Tyler Canine, Joseph, Katherine, Hannah and Isaac Becker, Quintin and Madison Becker, Darian Becker, and Braelynn Becker; several great nieces and nephews and several aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick (Ted) Becker and Pearl Lillian (Gearheart) Becker, his step mother Dorothy Becker, his maternal grandmother, Maude Gearheart, paternal grandparents Dr. Royal A and Emma "Lou" Becker, uncles Robert L Becker and Floyd Gearheart, Bill Donnelly and aunt Issabel Donnelly.

Memorials can be directed to the Iowa Special Olympics, 550 South Dovetail Road, PO Box 620 Grimes, Iowa 50111 or Friendship Ark, 130 South Sheldon Ave, P.O. Box 203, Ames, Iowa 50014.

Online condolences may be left at

Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Steve Becker, 67, of Ames, died Saturday March 16, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness.Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 1 at Harvest Vineyard Church, 320 South 17th St. Ames. Burial will be at the Atlantic Cemetery at a later date.Steven King Becker was born Oct. 28, 1951 in Atlantic, the son of Fredrick J (Ted) Becker and Pearl Lillian (Gearheart) Becker. Steve attended Lincoln School in Atlantic and later lived at the Glenwood State School, Glenwood. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, participating in the Special Olympics and listening to Johnny Cash and Tony Orlando albums.Steve is survived by his 10 siblings: Bethany (Daniel) Meyer of Gilbert, Jeffrey Becker (Sharon) of Ames, Cameron Sims of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Trenton Becker (Tina) of Gilbert, Treynor Becker (Carrie) of Charles City, Tiffany Becker of Raleigh, N.C., Trimble Becker of Washington D.C., K.C. Becker of Washington D.C., Benton Becker (Mica) of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Coey Becker of Washington, D.C; nieces and nephews: Mindan Lytle (Meyer), Mikade, Dani and Bret Meyer, Andrea and Zach Becker, Storm and Cairo Sims, Tyler Canine, Joseph, Katherine, Hannah and Isaac Becker, Quintin and Madison Becker, Darian Becker, and Braelynn Becker; several great nieces and nephews and several aunts and uncles.He was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick (Ted) Becker and Pearl Lillian (Gearheart) Becker, his step mother Dorothy Becker, his maternal grandmother, Maude Gearheart, paternal grandparents Dr. Royal A and Emma "Lou" Becker, uncles Robert L Becker and Floyd Gearheart, Bill Donnelly and aunt Issabel Donnelly.Memorials can be directed to the Iowa Special Olympics, 550 South Dovetail Road, PO Box 620 Grimes, Iowa 50111 or Friendship Ark, 130 South Sheldon Ave, P.O. Box 203, Ames, Iowa 50014.Online condolences may be left at www.adamssoderstrum.com Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Funeral Home Adams Funeral Home

502 Douglas Ave

Ames , IA 50010

(515) 232-5121 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close