Steven A. Christensen
Steven A. Christensen, 67, of Audubon, died Oct. 29, 2020 at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton, There will be open visitation on Tuesday Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. until the family visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.

Survivors include his wife Annette Christensen of Audubon.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 1, 2020.
