Steven A. Christensen, 67, of Audubon, died Oct. 29, 2020 at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton, There will be open visitation on Tuesday Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. until the family visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.



Survivors include his wife Annette Christensen of Audubon.



The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

