Susan Pinkerton, 78, residing outside of Griswold, formerly of Omaha, Neb., died Monday, May 11, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Alan Pinkerton.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at a later date with family and friends. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Susan's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 12, 2020.