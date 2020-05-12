Susan Pinkerton
Susan Pinkerton, 78, residing outside of Griswold, formerly of Omaha, Neb., died Monday, May 11, 2020, at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Alan Pinkerton.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at a later date with family and friends. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Susan's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
