Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tammy Green-Magner. View Sign

Lake City – Tammy Green-Magner, 51, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Stewart Memorial Community Hospital in Lake City. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at Lampe Funeral Home in Lake City with burial in Cottonwood Cemetery, Lake City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Lampe Funeral Home.

Tammy Jane Green-Magner was born on May 17, 1967, in Lake City to Gary and Lavon (Cunningham) Green. She graduated from Lake City High School. On Dec. 21, 1995 Tammy married Robert Magner.

Tammy is survived by her husband Robert of Hamlin, daughter Janie Magner of Perry, step-children Bobbie (Eric) Risley of Iowa Falls and Brian Magner (Bethany Walbaum) of Breda, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, mother Lavon Green of Lake City, brothers Gary Green, Jr. of Lohrville, and Terry (Lisa) Green of Belgium, Wis., sister Tina (Steve) Murkowski of Kiel, Wis. and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Gary Green.