Theresa Kay Jackson

Theresa Kay Jackson Obituary
Theresa Kay Jackson, 61, of Griswold, died Sept. 7, 2019, at the Griswold Care Center in Griswold. She was born Oct. 16, 1957.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold. A celebration of life will be held at East of Omaha Music Venue in Griswold on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 1-3 p.m. Interment will be at a later date.
Survivors includes her husband Rick of Griswold.
Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2019
