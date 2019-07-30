|
|
|
Thomas Edward Cornwell, 86, formerly of Atlantic, died July 13, 2019 in his home at Silvercrest at Woodlands Creek Community in Clive. He was born on Sept. 20, 1932 in Mason City.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. at Timberline Church, located at 4459 121st Street in Urbandale. Family will be available for visitation at noon.
Contributions can be made in Tom's memory to The Parkinson's Association, Timberline Evangelical Free Church of Urbandale, Senior Dreams Foundation or Mercy Ministries.
Survivors include his wife Fran.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 30, 2019