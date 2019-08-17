Home

Thomas J. Godwin Obituary
Thomas J. Godwin, 96, of Exira, died Aug. 15, 2019 at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Christian Church in Exira. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. Family visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira.
Survivors include his wife Anita Godwin of Exira.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 17, 2019
