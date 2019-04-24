Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Marshall. View Sign Service Information Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-5492 Send Flowers Obituary

Tom Marshall, 68, of Atlantic, formerly of San Diego, Calif., died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home in Atlantic.

Paul Thomas Marshall, Jr. was born on July 7, 1950, in Atlantic, the son of Paul Thomas Sr. and Dolores E. (Hough) Marshall. Tom's sense of adventure, fearlessness and mischievous side were very evident at an early age with some of the stunts he pulled. He attended school in Atlantic and was a member of the Class of 1968. At 17, he and a few friends jumped in the car and took off to see what California had to offer. Tom entered the United States Army in 1969, and was stationed in Germany. Following his discharge in 1971, he worked in construction and then went to school to study Fire Science and become a Paramedic. After receiving his degree, he was employed as a Federal Fire Fighter on the Miramar Airforce Base in San Diego. In 1975, Tom started with General Atomics, who manufactured power inverters for mining trucks. He began as a fire fighter and went into mechanics, working onsite at many of their locations for 35 years, including a stint in Chile. His daughter, Jenny, was born in 1985.

Tom was united in marriage to Beth Ann Martin, April 25, 2003, in San Diego, Calif. They were blessed with a son, William Thomas on May 5, 2005. Tragedy struck in 2008, when an accident at work led to many health complications and his declining health eventually forced him to retire in 2011. As a family, Beth, William and Tom enjoyed camping, road trips, swimming, building things and sand dune racing. A highlight for them was a trip to Kauai and jumping 40 foot from Shipwreck Cliff. He loved motorcycle rides and tinkering on anything; you had to look out if Tom got ahold of glue, string, tape and paint – something amazing always came out of it! His sense of humor was generally paramount, sometimes without a filter; he was known for his terrible jokes. Tom's heart was that of a good friend and men in his AA group looked up to him as a mentor. He will be remembered as one of the kindest; overall decent guy, full of gentleness, open and honest with great warmth. His children were his greatest joy!

Paul is survived by his wife, Beth of San Diego, Calif.; daughter, Jenny (Greg) Sullivan of San Diego, Calif.; son, William Thomas Marshall of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren, Juliana Lassey and Scarlet Olivia Sullivan; brother, Phil (Pat) Marshall of Atlantic; sister, Mary Ellen (Glen) Askew of Wichita Falls, Texas; mother-in-law, Genevra Martin of San Diego, Calif.; brother-in-law, Sam Spinello of Palm Desert, Calif,; rescue dog and constant companion, Jo Jo; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Julie Spinello.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 26, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. Burial, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Tom's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at



Tom Marshall, 68, of Atlantic, formerly of San Diego, Calif., died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home in Atlantic.Paul Thomas Marshall, Jr. was born on July 7, 1950, in Atlantic, the son of Paul Thomas Sr. and Dolores E. (Hough) Marshall. Tom's sense of adventure, fearlessness and mischievous side were very evident at an early age with some of the stunts he pulled. He attended school in Atlantic and was a member of the Class of 1968. At 17, he and a few friends jumped in the car and took off to see what California had to offer. Tom entered the United States Army in 1969, and was stationed in Germany. Following his discharge in 1971, he worked in construction and then went to school to study Fire Science and become a Paramedic. After receiving his degree, he was employed as a Federal Fire Fighter on the Miramar Airforce Base in San Diego. In 1975, Tom started with General Atomics, who manufactured power inverters for mining trucks. He began as a fire fighter and went into mechanics, working onsite at many of their locations for 35 years, including a stint in Chile. His daughter, Jenny, was born in 1985.Tom was united in marriage to Beth Ann Martin, April 25, 2003, in San Diego, Calif. They were blessed with a son, William Thomas on May 5, 2005. Tragedy struck in 2008, when an accident at work led to many health complications and his declining health eventually forced him to retire in 2011. As a family, Beth, William and Tom enjoyed camping, road trips, swimming, building things and sand dune racing. A highlight for them was a trip to Kauai and jumping 40 foot from Shipwreck Cliff. He loved motorcycle rides and tinkering on anything; you had to look out if Tom got ahold of glue, string, tape and paint – something amazing always came out of it! His sense of humor was generally paramount, sometimes without a filter; he was known for his terrible jokes. Tom's heart was that of a good friend and men in his AA group looked up to him as a mentor. He will be remembered as one of the kindest; overall decent guy, full of gentleness, open and honest with great warmth. His children were his greatest joy!Paul is survived by his wife, Beth of San Diego, Calif.; daughter, Jenny (Greg) Sullivan of San Diego, Calif.; son, William Thomas Marshall of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren, Juliana Lassey and Scarlet Olivia Sullivan; brother, Phil (Pat) Marshall of Atlantic; sister, Mary Ellen (Glen) Askew of Wichita Falls, Texas; mother-in-law, Genevra Martin of San Diego, Calif.; brother-in-law, Sam Spinello of Palm Desert, Calif,; rescue dog and constant companion, Jo Jo; and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Julie Spinello.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 26, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. Burial, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Tom's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close