Tommy "Thud" G. Young, 60, of Exira, died Nov. 2, 2019 on Highway 44, east of Kimballton.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Oakfield Cemetery, east of Brayton. Family visitation will be Friday, Nov. 8 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon.
Survivors include his fiancee Jenny Hacker of Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2019