1/
Tracey Suplee Long
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Tracey Suplee Long passed away at her home in Wiota due to complications from pancreatic cancer. She was 52 years young. Tracey grew up in Anita, and graduated from Anita High in 1987. She was predeceased by her father, Dale Suplee. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Peron Suplee, her sister Sherrey Suplee Ziolkowski, stop-son Matthew Rozendaal, aunts, uncle and cousins. Per Tracey's request, there is no memorial service planned at this time. Please mail any correspondence to the Suplee family at 13506 Haslet, Texas 76052.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved