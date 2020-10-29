On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Tracey Suplee Long passed away at her home in Wiota due to complications from pancreatic cancer. She was 52 years young. Tracey grew up in Anita, and graduated from Anita High in 1987. She was predeceased by her father, Dale Suplee. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Peron Suplee, her sister Sherrey Suplee Ziolkowski, stop-son Matthew Rozendaal, aunts, uncle and cousins. Per Tracey's request, there is no memorial service planned at this time. Please mail any correspondence to the Suplee family at 13506 Haslet, Texas 76052.

