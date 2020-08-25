Tracie Catherine Carlson, 53, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. She was born Jan. 27, 1967, in Omaha, Neb., to her mother and father George and Bev Redler. Tracie grew up on a farm outside of Atlantic, moving with her parents to Elk Horn, in eighth grade. She then graduated from Elk Horn High School in 1985. After high school, she met her lifelong love, David Carlson, and was married Nov. 14, 1987.
Soon after they were married, Tracie moved with Dave to Marne, to join a community that then became their home and part of their family. There, they built many friendships and grew their own family with her first son Nick, and then daughter Monica. Tracie soon after joined the Marne Fire Department. It warmed her heart to help others and see that she was making a difference in their lives. She served courageously and selflessly as an EMS and firefighter for 15 years. Her love for helping others led to her job at the Atlantic High School where that love was rewarded when she was able to work with special needs children.
Tracie was a loving and caring wife and mother. She dedicated her life to her children, being a grandmother, and her family. Tracie treasured the time she spent with her family and friends. She had a warm loving personality and always made people around her smile. Tracie always had an open ear, and always gave the best advice. It is often said by all who loved her, "She has the warmest hugs, the kind that you can melt right into, they just make you forget all your troubles".
Tracie loved being outdoors. One of her favorite ways to spend time with her family was camping and fishing. Many memories were made sitting by a campfire while her husband and son played guitar and roasting marshmallows with her daughter Monica after a day of fishing and being together at the lake.
Tracie is survived by her husband, Dave; her children, Nick Carlson and significant other Ashley Meeker, her daughter Monica and significant other Joe Schmitt. Her sister, Stacie and husband Ronnie Schwaller; brother, Jason and wife Jeanette Redler; sister, Laurie Parrott and significant other Kyle Wilson; her sister-in-law, Kim and husband Brad Beschorner; mother-in-law, Linda Carlson; nephews: Kalob Flory, Kolby Parrott, Corbin Redler, Dawson Sorensen; nieces, Kaytie Beschorner, Kourtnie Beschorner, Paige Sorensen, Hanna Redler; and her most cherished loves in her life, her six grandchildren who adored her and were her world, Brayden, Conner, Elijah, Adylin, Easton and Emma.
Tracie was preceded in death by her father, George Redler; mother, Beverly; father-in-law, Darrell Carlson; and her grandparents.
We will always cherish and carry on the memories made, and the family she built.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, Aug.27 from noon - 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 – 7 p.m. held at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial to follow at Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne, with luncheon following at the Marne Fire Station.
Memorials may be directed to the family and will be designated at a later date in honor of Tracie.
Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic in entrusted with the arrangements for the Carlson Family. Condolences may be left www.hockenberryfamilycare.com