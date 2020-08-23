Tracie C. Carlson, age 53, of Walnut, died on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Jenny Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, Aug, 27 from noon - 7 p.m., with the family present from 5-7 p.m., at the Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 at the Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial to follow at Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne, with luncheon to follow at the Marne Fire Station.
Memorials may be directed to the family and will be designated at a later date in honor of Tracie's name.
Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic in entrusted with the arrangements for the Carlson Family. Condolences may be left www.hockenberryfamilycare.com