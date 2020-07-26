Turner Russell, 23, of Atlantic, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home in Atlantic.
Open visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m., Thursday, July 30
at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Roland Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 31 at the Evangelical Free Church in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
shortly before service time with additional overflow seating at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic for those who wish to gather. Masks are recommended and social distancing is to be followed.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Turner's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
.