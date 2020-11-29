Tyler Whitney Bame of Rogers, Ark., age 36, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Bentonville after a two-year battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 31, 1983 to Charles and Donna Bame in Des Moines.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents Donald and Dorothy Jespersen, grandfather Paul Bame and aunt Susan Jespersen-Scott.



He is survived by his parents and brother, Jonathan Bame, sister-in-law Morgan Bame, Grandmother Myrna Bame, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He graduated from Rogers High School in 2002. While there he was active in the marching and jazz band, where he played trombone and bass guitar respectively. Tyler also discovered his love for creating pottery and ceramics in high school. Throughout his life, Tyler was a protector and big brother figure to many people. He was always willing and ready to stand up to a bully or rescue a stray animal. He had a heart for the downtrodden and was there to encourage and give hope to those in need. He was compassionate and artistic to his core.



Tyler leaves his friends and family with fond memories of him as an outdoorsman, along with a vast collection of vinyl records, vintage cameras, and many unique and beautiful clay creations. Tyler was a craftsman. Whether it was designing and building a house, making fly-fishing lures, or developing his own photos in a darkroom, he regularly employed his hands in the art of craftsmanship.



Tyler found his career and passion in music and thrived in the local Northwest Arkansas music scene. He was the bass guitarist for several bands and delighted in putting on high energy and fun shows for his audiences. When he wasn't on stage, he was working hard behind the scenes managing sound and equipment for other bands at venues throughout Northwest Arkansas or working as the backliner for JTH Productions in West Fork, Ark.



Tyler is fondly remembered as a "nimble giant" with a daring spirit. A jokester. Fearless. An intensely loyal friend. Lovable. A rock star. A truly authentic and gentle soul. He was a forever student of all things curious and obscure. He boldly fought cancer and never gave up the fight. When the odds were against him, he plunged into the next new treatment with plans of hope and persevered onward.



Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 29, from 1-4 p.m. at Stockdale-Moody Funeral Home in Rogers, Ark. with graveside service at Pinnacle Memorial Gardens in Rogers on Monday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. COVID precautions require wearing of masks for both events.

