Val Sothman, 63, of Lewis, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb.12, at the Atlantic Evangelical Free Church, with Pastor Don McLean officiating. A time of visitation with the family will be held during the luncheon that will be held immediately following the service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Val's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 11, 2020