Verla M. Huffman, 88, of Audubon, died May 3, 2019, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
Funeral services will be held Monday, May 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon.
Interment will be in the Arlington Heights Cemetery, in Audubon.
Family visitation will be Monday morning, May 6, from 9:30 a.m. to the time of service at the First United Methodist Church, in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 6, 2019