1/
Veronica Catherine (Bebel) Feigenbutz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veronica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veronica Catherine (Bebel) Feigenbutz, 97, died Oct. 3, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak.

She was born Jan. 15, 1923, on the family farm near Cedar Rapids, Neb.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. at the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Griswold. A Rosary will be held at the Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. Visitation with the family will follow the Rosary until 7:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Pleasant Township Cemetery.

The Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
300 Main Street
Griswold, IA 51535
(712) 778-4315
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved