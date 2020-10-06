Veronica Catherine (Bebel) Feigenbutz, 97, died Oct. 3, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak.



She was born Jan. 15, 1923, on the family farm near Cedar Rapids, Neb.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. at the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Griswold. A Rosary will be held at the Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. Visitation with the family will follow the Rosary until 7:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Pleasant Township Cemetery.



The Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is in charge of arrangements.

