Vicky Raye Travis

Vicky Raye Travis Obituary
Vicky Raye Travis, 67, of Lewis, died Dec. 1, 2019, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. She was born on Jan. 4, 1952, in Atlantic.
A memorial service will be on Friday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m., at the Central Church of Christ in Griswold, Iowa. The visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Central Church of Christ in Griswold from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Survivors include her husband Doug of Lewis.
Rieken Duhn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2019
