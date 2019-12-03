|
Vicky Raye Travis, 67, of Lewis, died Dec. 1, 2019, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. She was born on Jan. 4, 1952, in Atlantic.
A memorial service will be on Friday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m., at the Central Church of Christ in Griswold, Iowa. The visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Central Church of Christ in Griswold from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Survivors include her husband Doug of Lewis.
Rieken Duhn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2019