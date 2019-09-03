Home

Viola M. "Vi" Kilworth

Viola M. "Vi" Kilworth Obituary
Viola "Vi" M. Kilworth, 84, of Exira, died Sept. 1, 2019 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. Family visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira.
Survivors include her husband Darrell Kilworth of Exira.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2019
