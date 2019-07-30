|
|
Violet Elaine (Nelson) Huntley of Williston, N.D., was born in Williston on Aug. 20,1938, to Edward and Vivian Nelson of Alamo, N.D. She passed away on July 29, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care, in Atlantic, where she had resided the past three years.
She married Herbert Dale Huntley on May 4, 1957. Together, they had two daughters, Pam and Lana.
Violet enjoyed all kinds of wildlife and had a state permit to be able to possess protected wildlife. She even had the Sheriff drop off a wounded snow owl, which had been shot in the wing, for her to nurse back to health. The owl resided on a log in the fireplace for quite some time. She raised a baby deer for a while, along with pheasants, wood ducks, Canadian honkers, mallards, American coots (mud hens), and also many domestic birds from chickens to peacocks. Violet became known in Williston as the "bird lady," and an article had been written in the local newspaper about her and her flock of birds.
Violet is survived by her daughters, Pam (Ron) Russell and their children, Turner and Lauren of Atlantic, and Lana (Brad) Bartels and their children, Casey Horpestad and his wife Tavia, along with their daughter, Scott Bartels and Rosa Anderson, along with their children, Sarah Bartels (Schroeder) and husband Chris, along with their children. Violet's other surviving family are sisters, Helen (Nelson) Guill of Greatfalls, Mont. and Francis (Nelson) Young of Detroit Mich; sister-in-law and very best friend, Lois (Anderson) Nelson; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Violet was preceded in death by the love of her life, Herbert Huntley in 2016; her parents, Edward & Vivian; her brother Lloyd; and two sisters, Ruby Amundson and Rose Foss.
A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date in Williston.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Violet's family and her local arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 30, 2019