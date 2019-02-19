Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet Griffin. View Sign



Violet was born Aug. 15, 1922, in Adair County, to Lloyd Liston and Maude (Reese) Chandler. She attended country school in Adair County.

She married Arthur Wiechman in March of 1941. An only child, Peggy was born in March of 1942. The family moved to rural Audubon County and began farming. They later moved to the village of Oakfield near Hamlin, and later moved to Anita.

She met and then married Arnold Griffin in March of 1959. They moved to Cumberland. They acquired Belgian horses and began participating in the Exira 4th of July parade and the Fireman's parade in Atlantic. After Arnold's death, she moved to Atlantic where she lived until her death.

As a young woman, Violet worked at the Blue Star in Atlantic. She also worked as a painter and a wall paper hanger. She also caned chairs and refinished furniture.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Maude Chandler; her husband, Arnold; a brother, Glen Chandler and two sisters, Helen Holmes and Mildred Petersen.

Violet is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Richard) Wittmuss of Atlantic; three grandchildren, Marie (Wayne) Truchan of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Andrea (William) Gregory of Nevada, Mo. and Troy (Julie) Wittmuss of Des Moines; five great-grandchildren, Brooke Gregory of Joplin, Mo., Kelsey Gregory of Springfield, Mo., Tyler and Christopher Truchan of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., and Matthew Wittmuss of Des Moines.

Per Violet's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Memorials may be left to the family's wishes.

Hockenberry Family Care, in Atlantic, is in charge of services.

Condolences may be left at

Violet Griffin, 96, of Atlantic, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care.Violet was born Aug. 15, 1922, in Adair County, to Lloyd Liston and Maude (Reese) Chandler. She attended country school in Adair County.She married Arthur Wiechman in March of 1941. An only child, Peggy was born in March of 1942. The family moved to rural Audubon County and began farming. They later moved to the village of Oakfield near Hamlin, and later moved to Anita.She met and then married Arnold Griffin in March of 1959. They moved to Cumberland. They acquired Belgian horses and began participating in the Exira 4th of July parade and the Fireman's parade in Atlantic. After Arnold's death, she moved to Atlantic where she lived until her death.As a young woman, Violet worked at the Blue Star in Atlantic. She also worked as a painter and a wall paper hanger. She also caned chairs and refinished furniture.She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Maude Chandler; her husband, Arnold; a brother, Glen Chandler and two sisters, Helen Holmes and Mildred Petersen.Violet is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Richard) Wittmuss of Atlantic; three grandchildren, Marie (Wayne) Truchan of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Andrea (William) Gregory of Nevada, Mo. and Troy (Julie) Wittmuss of Des Moines; five great-grandchildren, Brooke Gregory of Joplin, Mo., Kelsey Gregory of Springfield, Mo., Tyler and Christopher Truchan of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., and Matthew Wittmuss of Des Moines.Per Violet's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Memorials may be left to the family's wishes.Hockenberry Family Care, in Atlantic, is in charge of services.Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close