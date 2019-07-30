Home

Violet Jensena Kardell Obituary
Violet Jensena Kardell, 96, of Atlantic, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 4 – 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4 at Roland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Violet's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 30, 2019
