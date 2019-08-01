|
Violet Jensena Kardell, 96, of Atlantic, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
She was born at home in rural Atlantic, June 26, 1923, the third child born to Jens Jensen, and Anna Marie (Christensen) Juhler. She grew up on the farm, along with one brother and two sisters.
She attended rural schools through the eighth grade; due to no school bus services in the area at that time, high school was delayed. After several years, the decision was made for her to move to Atlantic and work her way through high school – this was in households for Room and Board, plus a few "bits of cash." She graduated from the Atlantic High School in 1945, and then received normal training and went on to teach at country schools. After advancing her teaching certificate at Simpson College in Indianola, she taught for another 10 years until country schools began to close.
On June 5, 1948, Violet and Clarence Kardell were married in a double ceremony, along with her sister, Marie and John Ross, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Clarence and Violet farmed all of their married life, mostly in Cass County; all while Clarence was also in the business of corn shelling.
They became parents of two sons, Sheldon Juhler Kardell and Sherwin LeRoy Kardell. They sadly lost Sherwin at age 11 in a grain accident in 1963. Later, Harold David Kardell was adopted at the age of 12, then Pamela Ann, at age 11. After John Wayne Mansfield, a cousin of Clarence's, had lost his mother and his father being elderly and not well, "Wayne" also came to live with them in 1969. With four teenagers in the home, activities increased. They soon found their niche, and moved on to pursue their own lives and talents.
Violet spent 30+ years working for United Benefit Society owned by June and Bernard Hess in Marne, and Atlantic; retiring in 1992.
In earlier years, Violet enjoyed sewing, hand work, cooking, baking, dancing and playing cards. She belonged to several clubs, Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and was a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, Marne; and was member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic all of her life. Together, Clarence and Violet enjoyed dancing, playing cards, a trip to Hawaii, and travelling to his Army conventions in various cities, including Washington D.C., every two years. During her 80's and 90's, Violet enjoyed a road trips with Sheldon and Mindy to North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia to visit her granddaughter, Sarah and husband, Steve Bultmann and great grandchildren, Sophia, Evan and Miles. Those trips were memorable for her, along with the "bonus" of viewing the beauty of the Southeast.
Violet is survived by her sons, Sheldon (Mindy) Kardell of Story City, David (Bobbi) Kardell of Atlantic, and Wayne (Patty) Mansfield of LaPine, Ore.; daughter, Pamela (Mark) Darrow of Harlan; 14 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lillie Johnson of Atlantic; sisters and brother-in-law, Darlene Kardell of Gretna, Neb., Luetta Petersen of Council Bluffs, Bonnie Kardell of Avoca, and David (Joyce) Kardell of Hancock; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence in 1996; son, Sherwin in 1963; brother, Harold Juhler in 2003; sister, Marie Ross in 2014; three sisters-in-law; six brothers-in-law; and nephew, Michael Kardell in 2013.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 4 – 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4 at Roland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Violet's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019